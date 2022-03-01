News Desk

Court bins NAB case against ex-CDA chairman, others

An accountability court on Tuesday quashed a reference filed against former chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal and other former officials of  the civic authority by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Judge Azam Khan announced the verdict, ruling that the case doesn’t fall within the ambit of the national graft buster after the promulgation of the NAB ordinance.

Besides, the court observed that the bureau failed to present evidence of financial irregularities against the accused.

In 2020, the NAB had filed the reference against the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Farkhund Iqbal, former planning director-general Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, ex-member Abdul Aziz Qureshi, former estate management officer Muhammad Ashfaq, ex-Deputy Director Masoodur Rehman, Mehboob Ali Khan, Waqar Ali Khan and others.

They were accused of irregularities in allotting plots and causing a loss to the national exchequer.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan, India hold talks over water issues

Islamabad

‘PM Imran Khan telephones Jahangir Tareen’

Islamabad

IHC hears plea against PECA Amendment Bill 2022

Islamabad

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in contempt case in IHC

Karachi

Karachi: Dacoits involved in snatching Rs30m from gold trader arrested

National

Pakistan reports 861 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

National

PM cuts fuel prices, power tariff as anti-inflation marchers move on

National

Bilawal dares PM to dissolve assembly, face PPP in fresh elections

National

Nepra indicates Rs5.95 per unit hike in power tariff

National

Death toll swells as Russia pounds Ukraine’s second largest city

1 of 121