Death toll swells as Russia pounds Ukraine’s second largest city

KYIV/ MOSCOW – At least 11 civilians have been killed in Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second most populated city Kharkiv on Monday, the regional governor said, adding dozens more had been injured.

“The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas,” Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying that: “As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services… currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded”.

The UN human rights chief said Monday at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded five days ago, warning true numbers could be far higher.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet said her office had recorded 406 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 102 deaths, since Russia began its full-scale attack last Thursday.

“Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and airstrikes,” she said, warning “the real figures are, I fear, considerably higher”.

Russia had rejected Ukraine’s request for the debate and demanded the issue be put to a vote, but a large majority of the 47 council members supported Kyiv’s request.

Ukraine’s ambassador in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, described Russia’s actions as an attack on the wider international community.

“It was an attack not only on Ukraine, it was an attack on every UN member state, on the United Nations and on the principles that this organisation was created to defend,” she said.

She said over 350 people had been killed in the five days since the invasion began, including 16 children.

| Over 110 civilians killed in Ukraine war, including children:

UN | Zekensky says future 24 hours crucial for Ukraine

The Russian military claimed Monday that its armed forces have hit 1,146 Ukrainian military installations since the beginning of the “special operation,” Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for Russian Ministry of Defense, said in a statement.

Among the targets were “31 command posts and communication centers, 81 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 75 radar stations. Operationally, tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit six columns of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said.

Additionally, “311 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 42 aircraft and helicopters (including on the ground), 51 multiple launch rocket systems, 147 field artillery pieces and mortars, 263 units of special military vehicles were destroyed,” Konashenkov added.

Russia bans airlines from 36 countries

Russia announced Monday it was banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany after many have barred Russian planes over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s civil aviation authority said it was bringing in the restrictions “as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on flights by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia.

Ukraine says Russia has lost nearly 5,300 military personnel

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday that nearly 5,300 Russian troops have been killed since the start of Russia’s large-scale military intervention in Ukraine, which is now in its fifth day.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar shared information about the estimated losses of the Russian army from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28.

Maliar claimed that the Ukrainian army killed around 5,300 Russian troops, destroyed 29 warplanes, 29 helicopters, 191 tanks, 816 armored combat vehicles, 74 guns, and two ships/motorboats.

She added that Russian forces also lost a Buk anti-aircraft missile system, 21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 291 vehicles, 60 cisterns, 5 AAD assets, and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the country’s Defense Ministry to place deterrent forces on high alert.

Putin ordered the military intervention on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

At least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other countries since then, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Western powers have imposed harsh financial sanctions on Moscow and decided to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

Zekensky says future 24 hours crucial for Ukraine

The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine’s fight with Russia, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday during a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the National News Agency of Ukraine (Ukrinform) reported. Johnson said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from Britain and other allies reached Ukraine.