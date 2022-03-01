Anadolu

Disney pauses release of theatrical films in Russia over Ukraine war

The Walt Disney Company said Monday that it paused the release of theatrical films in Russia over its war waged in Ukraine.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the American entertainment company said in a statement.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation,” it said.

It also said the company is working with its NGO partners to provide aid and other assistance to refugees “given the scale of the emerging refugee crises.”

Since Thursday, when Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine, hundreds of people have been killed and thousands have been forced to flee in fear for their lives.

