Expulsion of diplomats yet another sign of disrespect by US: Russia
“Just received information that the US authorities have undertaken another hostile action against the Russian Mission to the United Nations, grossly violating their commitments on the [UN-US] Host Country Agreement that they undertook, telling us that they’re announcing 12 people from the personnel of the Russian Mission personae non gratae, and demanding that they leave by the 7th of March,” Nebenzia said.
Speaking about the multiple fake news reports including regarding the alleged bombing of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure by the Russian military, the envoy said that reports of civilian deaths in Kharkov, explosions in Kiev must be verified, as they likely are not credible.
“The reports … may not be credible at all. We have regular briefings by our Ministry of Defense which maintains that we are not targeting civilian objects in Ukraine nor the cities as such. So these reports about bombing of Kharkov or explosions in Kiev should be verified,” Nebenzia said when asked what Russia is doing to prevent deaths among civilians in Ukraine amid reports of casulties from alleged shelling of Kharkov.
“I do not have this information. We saw some footage of buildings partly destroyed. But it was then said and confirmed by our military that was not our missiles, but either a plane of Ukraine or a … missile that went into that building. We didn’t bomb residential areas of Kiev,” Nebenzia said.