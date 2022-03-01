Expulsion of diplomats yet another sign of disrespect by US: Russia

“I do not have this information. We saw some footage of buildings partly destroyed. But it was then said and confirmed by our military that was not our missiles, but either a plane of Ukraine or a … missile that went into that building. We didn’t bomb residential areas of Kiev,” Nebenzia said.

Earlier in the day, Nebenzia underscored for the international community that Moscow has no plans to “occupy” Ukraine, and Russian forces pose no threat to the Ukrainian civilians or infrastructure.

He highlighted that the actions of Ukraine itself are the cause of the current situation, stressing that over the course of the crisis in Donbas, Kiev “sabotaged and flouted its obligations under the Minsk package of measures [Minsk agreements of 2015].”

Moreover, the Russian envoy pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown his inability to oppose the radicals in power in Kiev.

Nebenzia emphasized that the real power in Ukraine belongs to the radicals and Nazis, who have their own agenda. And Zelensky has demonstrated that he is weak, that he does not have the political will and strength to resist those radicals who are the main political force in today’s Ukraine, according to the diplomat.