Final results of SHCBA elections announced

HYDERABAD – The Election Commission of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) has announced final results of the

bar’s February 26 elections

declaring advocate Ghulamullah

Chang as the bar’s

president. According to the

results, Chang bagged 845

votes to win the seat. However,

the results for the seat

of Vice President have been

withheld due to the recount

of the votes of the candidates

Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli

and Inderjeet Lohano.

Meanwhile, advocate Altaf

Sachal Awan has been elected

General Secretary with

730 votes. The advocates

Niaz Hussain Abro, Saad Salman

Ghani and Kashif Faraz

Bhutto won the seats of

Joint Secretary, Library Secretary

and Treasurer receiving

678, 616 and 570 votes,

respectively. On the 7 seats

of Members Managing Committee

(MMC) the bar association

has elected advocates

Asma Jokhio, Asif Ali

Abro, Seema Khoso, Abdul

Hafeez Daudani, Muhammad

Yousuf Mangrio, Allah

Bux Sahito and Muhammad

Jameel Khan. recieved votes

940, 881, 871, 803, 740, 687

and 637 respectively.

