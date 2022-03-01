Final results of SHCBA elections announced
HYDERABAD – The Election Commission of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) has announced final results of the
bar’s February 26 elections
declaring advocate Ghulamullah
Chang as the bar’s
president. According to the
results, Chang bagged 845
votes to win the seat. However,
the results for the seat
of Vice President have been
withheld due to the recount
of the votes of the candidates
Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli
and Inderjeet Lohano.
Meanwhile, advocate Altaf
Sachal Awan has been elected
General Secretary with
730 votes. The advocates
Niaz Hussain Abro, Saad Salman
Ghani and Kashif Faraz
Bhutto won the seats of
Joint Secretary, Library Secretary
and Treasurer receiving
678, 616 and 570 votes,
respectively. On the 7 seats
of Members Managing Committee
(MMC) the bar association
has elected advocates
Asma Jokhio, Asif Ali
Abro, Seema Khoso, Abdul
Hafeez Daudani, Muhammad
Yousuf Mangrio, Allah
Bux Sahito and Muhammad
Jameel Khan. recieved votes
940, 881, 871, 803, 740, 687
and 637 respectively.