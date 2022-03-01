Govt taking all steps to provide relief to masses: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking all efforts to provide relief to the people.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, he said that the industrial package will help in promoting the industrial sector and create new job opportunities, adding easy loans are being provided to youth for business.

The information minister said the PTI government has put the country’s economy on right path. He said that the government tackled the coronavirus situation successfully which has been appreciated by world’s financial institutions.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain praised contributions by overseas Pakistanis who sent remittances which helped the country’s economy.

He said the PTI government has revived the textile industry while construction and agriculture have also been boosted.