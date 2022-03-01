ICC prosecutor to open investigation into ‘situation’ in Ukraine

An International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor on Monday said he will open an investigation into the situation in Ukraine.

“Today, I wish to announce that I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible,” Karim A.A. Khan said in a statement.

Khan said that according to the preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine, “there is a reasonable basis to proceed with opening an investigation.”

“I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine in relation to the events already assessed during the preliminary examination,” he added.

Khan also called for support of international community and all State Parties as his office “sets about its investigations.”

“I will be calling for additional budgetary support, for voluntary contributions to support all our situations, and for the loan of gratis personnel. The importance and urgency of our mission is too serious to be held hostage to lack of means,” he said.

“I will continue to closely follow developments on the ground in Ukraine, and again call for restraint and strict adherence to the applicable rules of international humanitarian law,” Khan added.

Russia-Ukraine war entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital, Kyiv.

The war has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK, Japan and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

At least 102 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and more than 500,000 others have fled the country, according to UN officials.

Ukraine says more than 350 civilians have been killed and over 1,600 injured during attacks by Russian forces.