IHC hears plea against PECA Amendment Bill 2022

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has conducted hearing on a plea against Prevention from Electronic Crime Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance 2022.

During the proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that here the law is enforced against the critics. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s address showed that he was miscommunicated on the issue, he added.

Earlier, IHC had declared PECA Amendment Ordinance 2022 as ‘draconian law’.

While hearing petitions filed against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for exceeding from its authorities, the court remarked, “You are doing self censorship through this law.”

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said non-implementation on already devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) is worst thing, asking that whether FIA has any other duty instead of saving the nationalities of the people.

The CJ said that whenever an ordinance is prepared, it has to get green signal from both the Houses over which, Attorney General said that the approval can be taken from even one House.

Responding to the attorney general, the court remarked that the ordinance is considered to be rejected even if any of the two Houses votes against it.

IHC also stopped the authorities from carrying out arrests under the section 20 of PECA Amendment Bill 2022.