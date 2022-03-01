JI Emir, PML-Q chief discuss political situation

LAHORE – The PML-Q chief Ch Shujat Hussain and Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq Monday exchanged views on the current political situation in the wake of Opposition’s planned move to oust the government through a no-confidence motion.

A five – member delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami led by its Emir visited the residence of Ch Shujat Hussain and held an hour-long discussion on host of issues including economy and Kashmir. Shafay Hussain and MNA Salik Hussain welcomed the delegation on its arrival at the Zahoor Elahi House. The delegation included former MNA Liaquat Baloch, Dr Farid Piracha, Ameerul Azeem and Qaiser Sharif.

This meeting was in continuation of earlier five political meetings held at the residence of Ch Shujat Hussain in the last couple of weeks to weigh options in the brewing political situation. Monday’s meeting between the two political heads also gave a new impetus to the Opposition’s anti-government plans of long march and the no-trust motion.

During the meeting, Ch Shujat Hussain reportedly briefed the JI Emir about his discussions with Asif Ali Zardari, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He told him that they had no plan to overcome inflation after toppling the government.

Chaudhry Shujat Hussain wants political parties to prepare plan to overcome inflation

“I have asked all the leaders who came to meet me for politicking to take care of the poor as the inflation has crossed all limits. Now people should not be tested any more. All political parties should rise above their personal and political interests to formulate a plan to control inflation”, a media release issued at the end of the meeting quoted Ch Shujat as having told the JI leader. Sirajul Haq told the PML-Q leader about his party’s plan to awaken the people by holding 101 sit-ins (dharnas). Referring to the PPP’s long march and the PTI’s protest against the Sindh government, Siraj expressed his wonder that it was happening for the first time that a provincial govt was pitched against the federation and vice versa. He said it was yet to be seen which party will emerge victorious. The JI Emir also inquired about the health of Ch Shujat Hussain.