Karachi: Dacoits involved in snatching Rs30m from gold trader arrested

Four allegedly dacoits have been arrested by Karachi police who were involved in looting Rs30 million from a gold trader from Lahore.

Police also recovered Rs4.6 million cash from the alleged dacoits’ possession.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said in a press conference that the dacoits were involved in looting Rs35.5 million from a trader on February 2. The gold trader had been looted by the dacoits when he was travelling to Cantt railway station after selling the jewellery.

The incident had taken place at Dr Daud Pota Road near Hotel Mehran.

The DIG South said that two teams have been constituted to probe into the incident. The teams collected records of the dacoits with the help of geo-fencing, technical data and CCTV footage.

He said that an accused namely Muhammad Zahir had been arrested on February 21 and later confessed to being involved in the dacoity. He also revealed the names of his accomplices who have been arrested by the assistance of information and technical teams.

Besides recovering the money, four pistols were also recovered from the dacoits. Kharal said that the arrested men are professional robbers and they had faced jail multiple times. More arrests are expected in the case. He added that the dacoits are local residents of Karachi and further investigation is underway.