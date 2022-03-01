Loans worth Rs33b disbursed under KJP: Dar

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that loans worth thirty-three billion rupees have been disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) to economically empower the youth.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said one hundred thousand scholarships have also been awarded under Kamyab Jawan Skills for All initiative.

The Special Assistant said they are taking forward Kamyab Jawan Sports and Talent Hunt drive to provide a platform to the youth to exploit their potential and talent in different sports including boxing, wrestling and weightlifting.

He assured that problems of the athletes will also be addressed.