Nazim Jokhio case: Widow moves SHC against delay

Widow of Nazim Jokhio on Tuesday moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against delay in hearing of the case.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse in December, last year. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

Nazim’s widow in her plea stated that the prosecutor is deliberately delaying the submission of challan in the ATC despite orders of the Malir court on February 8.

“Delaying tactics are meant to assert pressure on the heirs,” she said in her plea.

The SHC has been pleaded to pass orders for early submission of the challan of the case in ATC.

It may be noted that a Malir court had ordered the transfer of Nazim Jokhio murder case to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for trial.

Judicial Magistrate Altaf Hussain announced the reserved verdict on a final chargesheet against two PPP lawmakers and 12 other suspects in the case.

The magistrate accepted an application moved by the complainant under Section 190 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) requesting the court to add the charge of terrorism in the FIR.

