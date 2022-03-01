Pak, Iran air forces vow to boost coop

ISLAMABAD – Commander of the Air Force of Iran Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in his office.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) presented guard of honour to the Commander of Iranian Air Force. Brigadier General Vahedi also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s martyrs, said a statement issued by PAF. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The Commander commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its “rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.”

The PAF Chief said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between both air forces.

“The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” according to the statement.