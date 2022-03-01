News Desk

Pak vs Aus: Naseem Shah added to the Test squad

Naseem Shah, who was originally a traveling reserve, has been included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period.

Following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested. All these tests have come out negative.

Squad for the first Test: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood

