Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows full capacity crowd during matches

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow full capacity crowd during the matches between Pakistan and Australia, which will begin from March 4.

Kangaroos will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I from March 4 to April 5. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response decided to allow the 100 per cent crowd to enjoy the matches between Australia and Pakistan. Sources privy to the development said that the NCOC has dispatched letters regarding the decisions to the federal government and the provinces while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also been informed.

Citizens aged above 12 years will have to bring their Covid vaccination certificate for entry to the stadium, while children below 12 years can also come to enjoy the matches without vaccination.

The administration and the spectators have been advised to fully comply with the SOPs.

Australia’s cricket team reached Pakistan on Sunday morning via a special plane after 24 years.

A 35-member Kangaroos squad landed at Islamabad airport via a chartered plane. The visiting team was welcomed by Director Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zakir Khan. The team was escorted to their hotel from the airport under tight security.

