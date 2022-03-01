PM Imran, CM Punjab discuss political situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday discussed administrative matters of the province as well as political situation of the country.

According to details, the chief minister also apprised the premier about his contacts with members of the parliament.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that providing relief to masses is the primary goal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

It merits mention that Members of Parliament from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal Divisions will also call on Imran Khan in Lahore.