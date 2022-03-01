News Desk

PM Imran, CM Punjab discuss political situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday discussed administrative matters of the province as well as political situation of the country.

According to details, the chief minister also apprised the premier about his contacts with members of the parliament.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that providing relief to masses is the primary goal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

It merits mention that Members of Parliament from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal Divisions will also call on Imran Khan in Lahore.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govt taking all steps to provide relief to masses: Fawad

Lahore

PM’s policies behind stable economy despite COVID-19 pandemic: Farrukh Habib

Karachi

Power tariff for K-Electric consumers to be hiked after NEPRA nod

National

Shikarpur: Seven killed in armed clash over old enmity

Islamabad

Court bins NAB case against ex-CDA chairman, others

Islamabad

Pakistan, India hold talks over water issues

Islamabad

‘PM Imran Khan telephones Jahangir Tareen’

Islamabad

IHC hears plea against PECA Amendment Bill 2022

Islamabad

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in contempt case in IHC

Karachi

Karachi: Dacoits involved in snatching Rs30m from gold trader arrested

1 of 115