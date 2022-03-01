‘PM Imran Khan telephones Jahangir Tareen’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached out to disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, citing SAPM Shahbaz Gill.

While speaking to private news , Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that PM Khan telephoned Jahangir Tareen to inquire about his health as the latter had left for London for a medical check-up.

“Imran Khan can contact Tareen at any time as both are old friends,” Gill clarified.

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen left for London, days after he secretly met opposition leaders ahead of a no-trust move against the incumbent government, it emerged on Saturday.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen left for London from Lahore after his health deteriorated a day back and had to be admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, before leaving for London, Tareen send a message to lawmakers supporting him to remain in touch as he was only leaving for a medical check-up in London.

Last Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had claimed to have requested the premier to talk to his “old friend”.

“I want the government to talk to Jahangir Tareen,” he said while responding to meetings of opposition leaders with the estranged PTI leader and added that he was independent in giving his political suggestions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen had reportedly met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has also suggested the government seek his support to foil the no-trust move.