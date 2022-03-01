News Desk

PM turned against media for showing him mirror: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has turned against media when it starts showing him the mirror.

In a post on social media platform Twitter, the PML-N leader posted, “Imran Khan’s unrestrained anger for the media is understandable. He has used it to turbocharge his politics of lies, deceit and character assassination.”

“When the same media is showing him the mirror, he has turned against it. It is how the fascists behave and want everything to fall in line,” he added.

