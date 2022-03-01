News Desk

PM’s policies behind stable economy despite COVID-19 pandemic: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that it is because of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s timely and effective policies that the economy of the country is still flourishing even after being hit by the pandemic of Covid-19.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected taxes amounting to 3799 billion rupees in the eight months of the current fiscal year 2021-2022. The collected tax is thirty percent more than the previous one, he added.

Farrukh Habib compared the tax collection data of PTI and past governments and said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had collected only 3800 billion rupees in the whole year.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govt taking all steps to provide relief to masses: Fawad

Lahore

PM Imran, CM Punjab discuss political situation

Karachi

Power tariff for K-Electric consumers to be hiked after NEPRA nod

National

Shikarpur: Seven killed in armed clash over old enmity

Islamabad

Court bins NAB case against ex-CDA chairman, others

Islamabad

Pakistan, India hold talks over water issues

Islamabad

‘PM Imran Khan telephones Jahangir Tareen’

Islamabad

IHC hears plea against PECA Amendment Bill 2022

Islamabad

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in contempt case in IHC

Karachi

Karachi: Dacoits involved in snatching Rs30m from gold trader arrested

1 of 115