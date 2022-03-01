Power tariff for K-Electric consumers to be hiked after NEPRA nod

Power tariff for K-Electric consumers is likely to go up after the sole power supplier in the city approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase under fuel adjustment charges.

According to details, the K-Electric has sought an increase in power tariff by Rs3.40 per unit under fuel adjustment charges and NEPRA after a hearing has reserved its decision.

It is likely that the electricity prices will go up for Karachi consumers by Rs2.90 per unit. “The NEPRA will consider all sides and will then decide on the matter,” the chairman of the authority said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

“We have decided not to increase the petrol and electricity prices till the next budget. The stipend to the deserving people under Ehsaas [poverty alleviation] programme was increased from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000.”