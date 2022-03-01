News Desk

PTI, PML-N don’t want Pervaiz Elahi to become Punjab CM: Ch Shujaat

Head of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi becoming Chief Minister of Punjab.

Inside story of meeting between Siraj-ul-Haq and Chaudhry Shujaat has surfaced.

According to sources familiar with the development, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami delegation asked the PML-Q head whether he has made up his mind about making Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab.

On this, Chaudhry Shujaat said that if matters are settled than it takes no time to make up the mind; however, both PTI and PML-N do not want Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of the province.

He went on to say that both parties fear that politicians who left PML-Q to join these parties will return back.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Loans worth Rs33b disbursed under KJP: Dar

National

PTI, PML-N don’t want Pervaiz Elahi to become Punjab CM: Ch Shujaat

Islamabad

ATC grants bail to Mohsin Baig’s two servants

Lahore

PM turned against media for showing him mirror: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad

Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows full capacity crowd during matches

Karachi

Nazim Jokhio case: Widow moves SHC against delay

National

No relief for Faisal Vawda as SC turns down plea

Islamabad

Govt taking all steps to provide relief to masses: Fawad

Lahore

PM Imran, CM Punjab discuss political situation

Lahore

PM’s policies behind stable economy despite COVID-19 pandemic: Farrukh Habib

1 of 119