PTI, PML-N don’t want Pervaiz Elahi to become Punjab CM: Ch Shujaat

Head of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi becoming Chief Minister of Punjab.

Inside story of meeting between Siraj-ul-Haq and Chaudhry Shujaat has surfaced.

According to sources familiar with the development, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami delegation asked the PML-Q head whether he has made up his mind about making Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab.

On this, Chaudhry Shujaat said that if matters are settled than it takes no time to make up the mind; however, both PTI and PML-N do not want Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of the province.

He went on to say that both parties fear that politicians who left PML-Q to join these parties will return back.