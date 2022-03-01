Qureshi asks people of Sindh to take to streets against PPP

Qambar – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of burying in the ground Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s visionary politics. Addressing a public gathering in Sindh’s Qambar as part of the PTI’s ‘Sindh Huqooq March’, Qureshi accused PPP of using government’s resources for political campaigns. Qureshi asked that “if they [PPP] are ready to stand accountable for their 15 years, then PM Imran Khan is also ready to be accountable for his three years’ performance.” He challenged Bilawal to come to Islamabad for a debate with PM Imran. “Give details of your performance of the past 15 years rule in Sindh and Imran Khan will also give details of his three-year performance. Then the nation will know the reality and decide.” He inquired what the PPP did for the people of Sindh during its last 15 years in power. “PPP has failed to resolve problems of the people of the province. “During its rule, PPP sold government’s jobs,” Qureshi claimed, adding that the people of Sindh did not deserve to suffer because of the ignorance of the rulers. The foreign minister said that the PTI-led govt was changing mindsets, and that the shift in thinking would lead to the development of the province.