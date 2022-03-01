News Desk

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in contempt case in IHC

Former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim on Tuesday challenged his indictment in a contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He filed an intra-court appeal assailing an IHC single bench’s January 20 decision of indicting him in the contempt case. A two-judge bench will take up his appeal.

Citing Journalist Ansar Abbasi and others as respondents, the applicant stated that the single bench indicted him only, while letting those who published his affidavit off the hook, which is illegal.

He pleaded with the court to set aside his indictment and quash the case.

On Jan 20, a single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim in the contempt of court case.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah read the charge sheet against Rana Shamim. The affidavit submitted by the former GB’s top judge has been made part of the indictment.

It may be noted that the AGP had requested the court to defer the indictment of the journalists in the case.

