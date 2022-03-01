Shehbaz, Fazl agree on no-trust move in March

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, in a telephonic conversation, have expressed their agreement to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in March.

According to sources privy to the development, both leaders agreed to expedite contacts with government allies and opposition parties to push no-confidence motion against the incumbent PM. A senior official of JUI further said that both leaders also exchanged views over the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) long march against the incumbent government. The official claims that the PDM chief in this regard is likely to approach the PPP leadership and will make the final move soon after the contact. It must be noted that Maulana Fazlur Rehman last day also met Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the Chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party at his residence here in Islamabad.

Both the leaders evolved consensus over the movement of opposition parties against Imran Khan. Maulana Fazl informed Mehmood Achakzai of the progress of anti-government movement of opposition parties. Both the leaders agreed to bring no-confidence motion against the incumbent PM with no further delay.