Shikarpur: Seven killed in armed clash over old enmity

SHIKARPUR: At least seven people were shot dead in an armed brawl in Sindh’s district of Shikarpur.

As per details, the armed clash took place between two groups in the Katcha area near Madeji, Shikarpur. Both the groups used the latest weapons and rocket launchers against each other.

In the clash, as many as seven people lost their lives, whose bodies are lying at the crime scene due to heavy firing, the police said.

Police contingents from adjoining areas have been called in to control the worsening law and order situation. The police said the brawl erupted over old enmity.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shootout between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.

