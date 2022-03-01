Sindh CM visits late Rehman Malik’s house for condolence

ISLAMABAD – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Administrator Murtza Wahab yesterday visisted the residence of the late Pakistan People’s Party leader Rehman Malik and condoled with the family. They appreciated the services of the former interior minister for the country and the PPP. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and pledged to stay with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. The late Rehman Malik’s sons Umer Malik and Ali Malik thanked the CM and Karachi Administrator. Nigerian Ambassador, Shia Ullama Council Delegation, Sadar Yar Mohammed Rind and a large number of PPP workers also visited the late PPP leader’s house.