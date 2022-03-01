Our Staff Reporter

Sindh CM visits late Rehman Malik’s house for condolence

ISLAMABAD – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Administrator Murtza Wahab yesterday visisted the residence of the late Pakistan People’s Party leader Rehman Malik and condoled with the family. They appreciated the services of the former interior minister for the country and the PPP. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and pledged to stay with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. The late Rehman Malik’s sons Umer Malik and Ali Malik thanked the CM and Karachi Administrator. Nigerian Ambassador, Shia Ullama Council Delegation, Sadar Yar Mohammed Rind and a large number of PPP workers also visited the late PPP leader’s house.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM cuts fuel prices, power tariff as anti-inflation marchers move on

National

Bilawal dares PM to dissolve assembly, face PPP in fresh elections

National

Nepra indicates Rs5.95 per unit hike in power tariff

National

Death toll swells as Russia pounds Ukraine’s second largest city

National

Pak, Iran air forces vow to boost coop

National

PML-N to table resolution in Parliament seeking repeal of PECA Ord: Shehbaz

National

JI Emir, PML-Q chief discuss political situation

National

Qureshi asks people of Sindh to take to streets against PPP

National

Shehbaz, Fazl agree on no-trust move in March

National

COAS acknowledges contributions of Christian brethren in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces

1 of 180