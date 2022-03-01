Sindh govt engaged in false cases, political victimization: Haleem Adil

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has alleged the provincial government of being engaged in false cases and political victimization.

He was talking to media persons on Tuesday on the occasion of his appearance before the court in a defamation case filed by provincial minister Saeed Ghani.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he was even charged under sections of the anti-terrorism act and put behind bars when he raised his voice for the people of Sindh and exposed crimes and corruption of the PPP Sindh government.

“I successfully defended such cases in Ghotki and Umerkot and got exonerated by the courts and I am hopeful that I will get a clean chit from courts of law in these four cases in Karachi as well,” he maintained adding that Saeed Ghani was procuring a school desk in Rs 29000 and now Sindh government was purchasing the same desk in ten thousand, despite of that the minister claimed to be honest.

The opposition leader felicitated the nation on the announcement of significant fiscal and relief measures for different sectors through Rs 237 billion packages by Imran Khan and said that petroleum prices were on rise around the world but PM Imran Khan ensured relief to the masses in Pakistan.

The federal government reduced petroleum prices and electricity rates now Bilawal Zardari should take action to bring down rate of wheat flour in Sindh as per kg wheat price in Sindh is up to Rs 85 while the same commodity being sold in Punjab at prices as low as Rs 55, he added.

Haleem Adil said that besides tax relief to overseas Pakistanis, supportive measures for foreign direct investment and industrial sector and raise in Ehsaas cash support. Under the PM’s package 3 million students will get merit scholarships while graduates will be provided internship with RS 30000 stipend, he noted.

Previous governments of PPP and PML-N followed dictation by USA and allowed drone attacks in Pakistani territory for sake of money as 400 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan during Zardari and Nawaz regimes, he stated adding that PM Imran Khan categorically said ‘no more’ to US administration that shows that the nation with self-respect has got a honest prime minister.

The opposition leader said that the gang of con men led by a fake Bhutto has left Karachi and they were marching on different cities and towns of Sindh by using taxpayers’ money and official resources. Sindh government has put all the cities under lockdown because their so-called Awami March lacked public support and only luxury vehicles could be seen in the lockdown march.

He suggested PPP leadership remove eggs and tomatoes from shops and stalls but don’t impose lockdown in Sindh.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing to Chairman PPP said “If you are son of Benazir Bhutto respond to cries of Perveen Rind in Nawabshah and ensure justice to families of 5 murdered people of Bhand community of Nawab Wali Muhammad town.”

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is on the march had to respond to questions, Did you save the children dying in Thar? Are books and medicines available in schools and hospitals in Sindh? Everybody across the country has a health card Why do people in Sindh are deprived of it?”

The opposition leader said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s Haqooq-e-Sindh March was proceeding to Karachi with zeal and enthusiasm and warm welcome of the march in different cities and towns of the province by masses is demonstration of will of the people who have given their verdict against PPP.