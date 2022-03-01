UN General Assembly to vote on Ukraine resolution on Wednesday: Sources

A draft resolution expected earlier to face a vote at the conclusion of Monday’s special UN General Assembly session could instead be voted on this Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources.

The resolution seeking condemnation of Russia over its attack on Ukraine has not yet been finalized and some of its harsher language could be softened, according to the sources.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, the diplomatic sources said an amendment is being made to the draft resolution which would see the word “condemn” replaced by “deplore in the strongest terms.”

In addition, the aim of the delayed vote is reportedly to get the support of as many countries as possible from General Assembly members.

Besides amendments to the draft resolution, a long list of speakers in the 193-member UN General Assembly was another reason for the vote to be pushed back Wednesday.

World leaders will continue to address the assembly Monday afternoon.