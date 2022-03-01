News Desk

US to expel 12 Russian diplomats at UN: Spokeswoman

The US said Monday that it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the UN for allegedly engaging in espionage activities.

“The U.S. has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security,” Olivia Dalton, the spokeswoman for the US Mission to the UN, said on Twitter.

“We are taking this action in accordance with the headquarters agreement. Today’s action has been in the works for several months,” she added.

Speaking to reporters at UN headquarters, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said there would be a response from Moscow to the US move.

“Because it’s a diplomatic practice which provides for a tit-for-tat. It’s not our choice. We didn’t initiate it. And I think that the answer will be given, but it’s not for me to decide,” he said.

Russia has come under intense criticism from the West, including the US, for attacking Ukraine since Thursday. Moscow’s military actions have triggered sanctions and global condemnation.

