News Desk

Zara Noor Abbas talks about her role in ‘Badshah Begum’

Promising actress Zara Noor Abbas recently apeared in an online interview and talked about her current project ‘Badshah Begum’.

“Rafay got in touch with me last year in January but due to some personal reason I could not pursue. After a while I got to know that the shooting has been started and all that but I was in a different phase of life at that time. Something happened unfortunately and after that Mahaish called me again and he was like would you portray the role of Badshah Begum? I was surprised but I think you surely get whatever is written in your destiny.” She told the host.

“I can’t reveal much about the character but it’s an old embed system and culture of woman which was practiced previously. Talking about it now is just going to refresh everybody’s memory that yes this time existed when a woman had a leadership”, added Zara Noor Abbas.

