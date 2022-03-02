850 cops deployed to safeguard polio workers in Pindi

Rawalpindi – As many as 850 well equipped cops of Rawalpindi police have been deputed to safeguard the polio vaccinators in the district, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that police high-ups have made deployment of cops after the Punjab government ordered strengthening the security of polio teams busy in administering drops to children less than 5 years old in the district.

He said the city police chief has also ordered the divisional SPs to enhance patrolling in the areas to keep a vigil on suspects as well as to protect the anti-polio teams visiting door to door to vaccinate the children. The spokesman further informed the CPO and other senior police officers are monitoring the duties of the cops to avoid any untoward incident.