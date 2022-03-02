Our Staff Reporter

850 cops deployed to safeguard polio workers in Pindi

Rawalpindi – As many as 850 well equipped cops of Rawalpindi police have been deputed to safeguard the polio vaccinators in the district, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.
He said that police high-ups have made deployment of cops after the Punjab government ordered strengthening the security of polio teams busy in administering drops to children less than 5 years old in the district.
He said the city police chief has also ordered the divisional SPs to enhance patrolling in the areas to keep a vigil on suspects as well as to protect the anti-polio teams visiting door to door to vaccinate the children. The spokesman further informed the CPO and other senior police officers are monitoring the duties of the cops to avoid any untoward incident.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

COVID-19 claims three more lives, infects 358 others

Islamabad

IHC declares marriage contract with under 18 as void ab initio

Islamabad

MoMA secretary visits NIMA

Islamabad

IHC seeks MCI’s comments for imposing ban on CBA union

Islamabad

Police nab alleged killer of security guard

Islamabad

World Wildlife Day to be marked tomorrow

Islamabad

RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

Islamabad

Alternate traffic routes announced during Pakistan-Australia matches

Islamabad

Exhibition on maritime treasures opens at PNCA

Islamabad

CDA allows giving power of attorney through video link

1 of 163