Our Staff Reporter

Alternate traffic routes announced during Pakistan-Australia matches

Rawalpindi – Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Tuesday said that alternate routes have been planned by the city traffic police and district administration for public convenience during the Pakistan-Australia test matches.
During the match, Stadium Road 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road will be completely closed for traffic on both sides. Traffic moving from Rawalpindi to 9th Avenue Islamabad will get entry to Islamabad through Faizabad. Traffic moving from 9th Avenue will be using Faizabad or IJP Road rather than Double Road and will be diverted to adjacent roads like Pindora Chungi, Katariyan, and Carriage Factory up to Pir-Wadhai.
During the movement of cricket teams, Murree Road from 6thRoad to Faizabad will be closed for traffic on both sides while traffic coming from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from 6thRoad to Saidpur Road and from Ghousia Chowk Farooq Azam Road to Kurri Road. Likewise, traffic heading from Islamabad to Rawalpindi will be diverted to Expressway.
General car parking for spectators has been arranged mainly at Civil Aviation ground near Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road and Government Graduate College Satellite Town which will have an entry from 5th Road main gate and exit from 6th Road back gate. Motorcycle parking has been arranged at Rawal Park near Shaheen Chowk and Civil Aviation ground. Shuttle service will be provided to cricket lovers from parking to stadium.
The commissioner appealed to the public to check out this diversion plan before travelling during the match to avoid any inconvenience. He further urged the public to extend cooperation and discipline to make a good impression of Pakistan on the visiting team.

