Amin Aslam visits Pakistan Cables Urban Forest at Nooriabad

KARACHI – Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Minister for Climate Change, visited the Pakistan Cables Urban Forest to observe private sector initiatives supporting Pakistan’s green progress towards net zero emissions.

Pakistan Cables Urban Forest is the largest Miyawaki based Urban Forest on an industrial estate, with over 40,000 trees spread across 2.5 acres. In addition to the Urban Forest, the minister was briefed on several other areas in which Pakistan Cables is investing in to support a greener and more sustainable future. The minister congratulated the company for taking the lead in creating inspirational examples within the corporate sector community.