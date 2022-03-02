Asad, Bilal dominate opening day of 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National

LAHORE – Phenomenal Asad Zaman and Bilal Asim dominated the opening day of the 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 here at the PLTA Courts on Tuesday.

In the boys U-18 first round matches, Asad Zaman beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-4, 6-2 while Bilal Asim (SICAS) routed Arman Kamran 6-3, 6-3, Hamid Israr thrashed Omer Shafique 6-0, 6-0, Hamza Jawad beat Hanzala 6-1, 6-2, Ali Jawad beat Husnain 6-4, 6-4 and Zaeem Ghafoor beat Inam 6-1, 6-2.

In the boys U-16 first round matches, Asad Zaman beat Shehryar 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 while Bilal Asim outclassed Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-0, Ahtesham Humayun crushed Zain Saeed 6-0, 6-0 and Hamza Roman beat M Sohaan Noor 6-1, 6-2. In the boys U-14 first round, Abdullah Sajjad Wahla beat Essa Fahad 4-2, 5-4(5).

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, who is also tournament organizer, inaugurated the event. “I am grateful to all the sponsors, who come forward to help the PLTA in conducting a record number of tournaments every year, and this year too, we have plans to break previous years’ records. For this, we need more sponsors.”

“The purpose of conducting national junior tournaments is to promote tennis at grassroots level and provide maximum opportunities to youngsters and kids to exhibit their prowess at higher level,” he asserted.