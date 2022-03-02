BAP senators meet GB CM over Senate bill for provincial status

A delegation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan to discuss a bill with regard to interim province status to GB region.

Senators Kauda Babar, Ahmad Khan, Naseebullah Bazai and Prince Omar had submitted a bill in the Senate Secretariat on Monday for elevation of the Gilgit-Baltistan region into an interim province of the country.

The delegation headed by Senator Kauda Babar met Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid at GB House here and discussed the progress of the bill in the parliamentary committee.

GB chief minister and the senators delegation agreed over unanimous legislation for the provincial status to GB region.

Senator Kauda Babar said that the political process to make the GB region a province has begun. “We are pleaded that the representatives of Balochistan have given voice to the aspirations of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

“The proposals from GB will be welcomed for addition in the legislative bill,” he added.

The bill submitted by BAP senatores, proposed amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution to create a new interim province.

GB region administered by the federal government. Formerly Northern Areas, the region, was renamed as Gilgit-Baltistan in 2009 and granted limited autonomy.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has also passed a resolution for the provincial status to the region.