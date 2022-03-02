CM Buzdar announces Rs2.5b for 28 nursing colleges, special quote for backward areas

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while paying rich tributes to the yeoman service rendered by the nursing community has announced to give Rs.2.5 billion to 28 nursing colleges along with a special quota for candidates of backward areas in the nursing institutions.

While addressing the maiden nursing convention-2022 at 90-SQA on Wednesday, he said that steps were being taken for the welfare of the nursing community. He also gave away up-gradation certificates to nursing colleges’ principals of different districts.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that March 2nd would be observed as a nursing day in Punjab every year and pointed out that the BS nursing degree program was also started by upgrading 44 schools as nursing colleges. Also, the nursing students’ monthly stipend has been increased from 20171 to 31470 rupees; he added and continued that the posts of nursing instructors, deputy nursing superintendents, and clinical instructors have been elevated from grade-17 to 18.

Alongside, the public health nursing schools of Lahore and Chakwal were being upgraded with respect to the BS midwifery program; he further said and maintained that more than ten thousand nursing staff has been recruited and promoted in three and a half years.

The chief minister said that 48 thousand doctors and paramedics have also been recruited while the process was in progress to complete recruitments against one lakh and 30 thousand posts. The male nursing college has been established in Shahdara Teaching Hospital, Lahore along with the introduction of online admissions in the nursing program, he maintained.

The government has also completed affiliation of 16 nursing colleges with concerned medical universities, he said and appreciated that doctors and nurses have rendered invaluable services during the corona pandemic. He regretted that the past government did not pay attention to the nursing sector and pointed out that more than double the health budget has been given by the incumbent government.

CM Buzdar explained that Rs.403 billion has been allocated for the health sector as 8 mother and child hospitals were being constructed along with 23 new government hospitals. Similarly, Rs.400 billion has been allocated to give new Pakistan national health cards to 30 million families in Punjab to provide free healthcare facilities. This program has already started in seven divisions where 73 % of the population of Punjab was benefitting from this facility; he noted and concluded that the whole of the population in Punjab would benefit from this program by the end of this March.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and secretary health also spoke on the occasion. SACM Hasaan Khawar, information secretary, vice-chancellors, nurses, and others were present.