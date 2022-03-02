Coalition parties are with PTI government: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday has clarified that coalition parties are supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement, the foreign minister told that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Perveiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain have pledged to stand with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

All the conspiracies of opposition parties have failed, he added.

FM Qureshi further criticized Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that his political training needs more time. Public contact campaign in Sindh is right of PTI, he stated.

Earlier, the foreign minister had alleged PPP of using government resources for long march against PTI government.

Talking to media, the minister said that that the workers are being given money to make the march successful. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto should first provide record of their 15-year regime in Sindh, he demanded.

FM Qureshi said that inundating the rally venue with dirty water doesn’t come under politics. Fake steps of PPP government show its fall in the province is near, he went on to say.