Our Staff Reporter

Cochlear implant surgery to be started at Lahore General Hospita

LAHORE   –     Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar Tuesday announced that cochlear implant surgery for treatment of born deaf children would be started at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) very soon.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of the awareness walk held at LGH on World Hearing Day. The walk was attended by ENT Dept head of department Prof Dr Tahir Rashid, Audiologist Dr Samina Farooqi and a large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics participated who were holding placards inscribed with slogans in reference to the International Hearing Day and health and security of ears. The PGMI principal said that it would be a breakthrough for hearing impaired children as they would be rehabilitated by improving their routine life and enabling them to lead a normal practice.

Prof Dr Tahir Rasheed said that the noise pollution, car horns, constant noise, use of loudspeakers, musical instruments and hands free affect hearing and such people were accustomed to hear and speak loudly. “Those who live in this environment for a long time and then they do not even hear the conversation on low frequency”, he added.  Medical experts said that according to a conservative estimate, 430 million people worldwide and 30 million children suffer from some of hearing loss which was a matter of great concern.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Cabinet approves 32pc job quota for southern Punjab by amending Civil Servants Act, 1974

Lahore

Govt gave southern Punjab people identity, claims CM

Lahore

Historic relief package shows PM’s empathy for people, says Hasaan Khawar

Lahore

Lahore admin marks International Civil Defence Day

Lahore

Art exhibition depicts social issues

Lahore

Two more deaths as Covid onslaught on human lives continues unabated

Lahore

107,798 people provided emergency service last month

National

Selected PM has started worrying, claims Bilawal

Lahore

PM invites overseas investors, offers 5-year tax holiday

Lahore

Chaudhrys of Gujrat reassure support to PM Imran Khan

1 of 194