Easypaisa partners with Qisstpay to facilitate BNPL payments

LAHORE – Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments App, has partnered with Qisstpay, country’s fastest growing retail payment solutions service in a first-of-its-kind 1 Click Checkout integration to facilitate convenient and secure digital payments at Qisstpay partner merchants across the country. The partnership will enable customers opting to pay their Qisstpay installment payments faster through their Easypaisa App in real-time, without any extra fee.

With a vision to digitize all cash payments in Pakistan, Easypaisa has been reaching out and collaborating with strategic partners across the country to increase the adoption of digital financial services.

Commenting on this development, CEO, Easypaisa, M. Mudassar Aqil stated; “Collaboration and technology are at the forefront when it comes to serving our mission to transform Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society. Through this partnership with Qisstpay, which is the only SECP licensed company to allow installment solutions, Easypaisa is proud to have become the first mobile wallet in the country to facilitate innovative payment options like 1 Click checkout & BNPL. We are very excited to develop and further expand this space, which has a lot of potential in Pakistan’s payments landscape.”

Qisstpay, being at the forefront of launching creative innovations in the retail sphere of Pakistan, is all set to partner with Easypaisa to bring efficient digital financial services to thousands of its merchants. The company, after successful launch of Buy Now Pay Later, has recently launched frictionless 1 Click Checkout, allowing customers to checkout in just one click within seconds, enabling them to pay through digital wallets as well – Easypaisa being the first. BNPL services can also be availed using Easypaisa as a payment method, which will be a breakthrough for masses using Easypaisa digital wallet.

“Shopper habits are shifting toward online shopping and empowering the users with the most comfortable payment option is what will drive the retail landscape turnaround. I’m thrilled to partner with Easypaisa and excited for the entire Qisstpay user base as they are about to experience the freedom to spend using this widely available and popular app across the country.” – on the occasion, added by CEO & Co-Founder, QisstPay – Jordan Olivas.

The collaboration will also benefit Merchants on a large scale as the friendly payment option of Easypaisa will invite a larger audience to indulge in online shopping to enjoy faster purchase process via 1 Click checkout and payment splits. With over 10 million customers using the Easypaisa App in the last 30-days across Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to creating a transparent digital economy where all Pakistanis can participate in.