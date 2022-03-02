Farhan lifts Int’l Squash Circuit-1 title

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob defeated emerging player Hamza Khan by 3-2 to win the US$6,000 PSF-International Squash Circuit-1 that concluded at Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the finalists while Secretary PSF Wing Commander Armghan Aziz and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. In collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the PSF organized this four-day event, where a group of 16 Pakistani players participated.

In the thrilling final, Farhan Mehboob faced tough resistance from young and talented Hamza Khan before winning the title clash by 3-2 as the score was 11-6, 11-6, 2-11, 1-11 and 11-6 (27 minutes). Farhan Mehboob was off to a flying start as he won the first two games with a same margin of 11-6. But after that, Hamza made a strong comeback and won the third and fourth games comfortably with a big margin of 11-2 and 11-1. At this crucial stage, Farhan utilized his experience and held his nerves and took the decisive game 11-6 to win the title.

Earlier in the semifinals, Farhan Mehboob overpowered his younger brother Waqas Mehboob by 11-5, 11-9 and 11-9 while Hamza Khan outsmarted Farhan Zaman by 11-7, 11-6, and 11-7 respectively.