Female KU student crushed to death by speeding tanker in Karachi

In another unfortunate incident, a speeding water tanker crushed to death a female student of Karachi University near Expo Centre in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the speeding tanker hit a woman near Expo Centre, resulting in her immediate death.

“The body of the woman was shifted to a local hospital,” they said and added that during the identification process it emerged that she was a student of Karachi University.

This is not the first such incident in Karachi where speeding water tankers have deprived people of the city of their lives owing to reckless driving and underage drivers.

In one such incident, two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

According to police, the accident occurred at Nazimabad No 7 near the matric board office when a water tanker ran over a motorcycle, killing father and daughter on the spot. The minor boy also injured in the accident.

The incident took place due to overspeeding, said police, adding that the driver of water hydrant fled the scene after the accident.