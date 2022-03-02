Ford suspends operations in Russia over Moscow’s war in Ukraine

US automaker Ford said Tuesday that it has suspended operations in Russia “effective immediately” over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

“We at @Ford are deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the safety of the Ukrainian people. Effective immediately, Ford is suspending our limited operations in Russia and taking action to support the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund,” said the company’s CEO Jim Farley in a tweet attached with a statement.

“In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford Joint venture,” said the statement.

The company said it informed its JV partners.

It added that the company did not have a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world.

The company donated $100,000 to the Ukraine Relief Fund to assist the Ukrainian people.

GlobalGiving is a non-profit organization based in the US that provides a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects.

Russia began its offensive on Ukraine on Feb. 24. It has resulted in at least 136 civilians being killed, including 13 children, according to UN estimates. About 400 others have been injured, including 26 children.

The nationwide assault has led to nearly 680,000 people fleeing Ukraine for neighboring countries, according to the international body.

Russia has intensified its aerial and artillery bombardments this week, particularly on the capital, Kyiv, and Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, where a massive explosion rocked Freedom Square.

Kharkiv, near the Russian border, is home to some 1.5 million people, while the population of Kyiv is nearly 3 million.

The West and its international allies have imposed waves of economic sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its assault, including penalties on President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s central bank.