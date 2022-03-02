Gold price surges

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs150 and was sold at Rs 128,750 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs128,600 in the local market the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 128 to Rs 110,382 from Rs 110,254 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 101,184 from Rs 101,066, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.