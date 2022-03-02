APP

Gold price surges

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs150 and was sold at Rs 128,750 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs128,600 in the local market the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 128 to Rs 110,382 from Rs 110,254 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 101,184 from Rs 101,066, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Inflation eases to 12.2 per cent in February

Business

Merchant POS machines up 10pc in Q1FY22

Business

Nepra all set to allow Rs2.9/unit hike in tariff to K-Electric

Business

Fiscal deficit contained at 2.1pc in first half

Business

SSRL bags several awards at 14th Int’l CSR Summit

Business

PSX stays bullish, gains 342 points

Business

Loans worth Rs33b disbursed under KJP: Dar

Karachi

Final results of SHCBA elections announced

Multan

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

National

PM cuts fuel prices, power tariff as anti-inflation marchers move on

1 of 161