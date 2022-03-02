Haris Rauf tests positive, Naseem Shah to play first Test

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first Test against Australia to kick off on March 4 at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi. The PCB spokesman said Rauf had been isolated after his test came out positive and further details would be provided in due course. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, has been included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19. Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period. Both teams held training and practice sessions at Rawalpindi on Tuesday.