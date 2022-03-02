Historic relief package shows PM’s empathy for people, says Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar has said that at a time when geo-political landscape of the world is forcing even the wealthiest of the countries to bend before inflation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has yet again proved his empathy for the poor by announcing a historic relief package.

He expressed these views while briefing media regarding decisions taken during 51st meeting of provincial cabinet here at Alhamra on Tuesday. The SACM said this package encompasses all vital areas ranging from significant reduction in prices of oil and electricity, increase in cash disbursements under ‘Ehsaas Kafalat Programme’ from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000, 100 percent tax exemption for IT sector, doing away with 100 percent Capital Gains Tax for IT startups, a five-year tax exemption regime for overseas Pakistani investors, and 2.6 million scholarships for students for which Rs38 billion have been earmarked. He said this special package has demonstrated that the government stands with the people whatever the situation maybe.

SACM Hasaan Khawar said the provincial cabinet has approved amendments to the Punjab Civil Servants Act 1974 under which 32 percent quota has been reserved for southern Punjab candidates in government jobs.

“Moreover, amendments to Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 have been approved while a ministerial committee has been formed to devise rules and regulations regarding lease of 500 to 5,000 acres of land for agricultural and industrial partnership under next phase of CPEC,” the SACM maintained. He said these partnerships and joint ventures will deploy latest practices of farming to address issues of food security in addition to supply of latest skills and jobs for local manpower.

On the occasion, Hasaan Khawar said the current government is making difficult decisions despite the ongoing economic challenges. He further said the government will soon give more such promising news to the nation.

Hasaan said the first priority of the current government is the convenience of the people and added the consultations and disagreements are part of the democratic journey, but the government and allies are on the same page. Hasaan Khawar said the previous government pushed the country into a quagmire of debts. “The current government is taking steps to get the nation out of this situation.”