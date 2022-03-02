HN Polo, Diamond Paints win Quaid Gold Cup openers

LAHORE – HN Polo Team and Diamond Paints recorded victories on the opening day of the Tower 21 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022 that commenced here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

The first match of the opening day saw HN Polo playing better polo against DS Polo/Rizvi’s to emerge as victorious by 9-7. Tito Ruiz Guinazu did the magic with mallet and pony and contributed with superb seven goals for DS Polo/Rizvi’s. He was ably assisted by Saqib Khan Khakwani, who banged in a beautiful brace. Saqib replaced injured Raja Sami Ullah in this match. From DS Polo/Rizvi’s, Marcos Panelo fired in four goals while Max Charlton hit three.

The second match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter where Diamond Paints defeated Rough Riders Polo Team by a narrow margin of 5-4. Juan Ambroggio was hero of the winning team with a beautiful brace while Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Guy Gibrat struck one goal each. From Rough Riders, Julio Novillo Astrada thrashed in three and Saqib Khakwani hit one goal.

Talking to media, Tower 21 CEO Hamza Raza Malik said: “Polo is a lifestyle game as well as game of kings and knights, which is liked and watched by a good number of Lahoris. We have launched a splendid project for them and I hope that the way the lovely and lively Lahoris support polo, they will also support Tower 21.”