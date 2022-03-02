I had to buy a bank insurance policy to please my wife: Senator Danesh Kumar

Senator Danesh Kumar told the Senate Standing Committee on Wednesday that neither his nor his wife’s accounts are being opened. The bank’s insurance policy was forced to please his wife.

In the Session of Senate Standing Committee on Finance Senator Danesh Kumar said that, “Senators are being asked to bring clearance certificate from NAB,” adding that, “I had to buy a bank insurance policy to please my wife and open a bank account.”

He further said that, “My wife mocked me that despite being a senator you just got one account opened. I won’t have gotten food at home if my wife’s account wasn’t opened.”

“It’s something common to all politicians. If a politician doesn’t get his wife’s account opened, he would not be served food at home. If a politician’s son is over the age of 18 years then even his account could not be opened,” said Danesh Kumar.