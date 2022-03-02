IHC seeks MCI’s comments for imposing ban on CBA union

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought comments from Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for imposing a ban on CBA union in the fire-brigade department.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of a petition, moved by CDA Mazdoor Union through its general secretary, challenging the impugned notification of MCI which bars political activity in the department.

The IHC bench deferred the hearing till March 21 for further proceedings after issuing the notices to the respondents and directing them to file a report and submit para-wise comments within two weeks.

The petitioner adopted the stance in the petition that the administration had no authority to ban the union activities in the said department. It stated that the petitioners are aggrieved by notification dated 17.02.2022, according to which Directorate of Emergency & Disaster Management, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has been declared as essential service in the exercise of powers under Section 3 of the Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1958, read together with provisions of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

The counsel for the petitioners stated that the ICT Local Government Ordinance, 2021, vests no power in the office of the Administrator of MCI to declare any service as an essential service, and further that the Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1958, does not apply to ICT.

He further stated that the impugned notification bars political activity in breach of the constitutionally guaranteed right of association.