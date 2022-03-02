Inflation eases to 12.2 per cent in February

ISLAMABAD – Inflation rate has eased to 12.2 per cent in February this year after touching nearly two-year high of 13 per cent in January due to the currency devaluation, high electricity tariff and increase in global commodity and oil prices.

Inflation rate was on the higher side from last few months. However, it has slightly eased to 12.2 per cent in February as compared to 13 per cent in January this year. On a monthly basis, the inflation rate jumped by 1.2 per cent in February compared with a 0.4 per cent rise the previous month. Inflation is still on the higher side and in double digits due to the continuous depreciation in currency, increasing, electricity, oil and international commodities prices.

Feeling the heat of the inflation rate, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had announced a relief package for the masses. Under the relief package, the government had reduced the petrol and diesel prices by Rs10 per litre despite massive increase in oil prices in the international market. Prime Minister had also announced to cut the electricity price by Rs5 per unit in order to provide some kind of relief to the masses, who are already facing higher inflation rate in the country.

The ministry of finance had also mentioned inflation as one of the main challenges for the economy along with external sector pressure. “Although economic recovery is underway, the economy is also confronting with inflation and external sector pressure” the ministry noted in its monthly report. However, it had projected that inflation would reduce in February. “The international food prices were on the rise again, while both of these inflationary shocks were tempered somewhat by the strengthening of the rupee exchange rate to the USD in January 2022. The continuous month on month rupee depreciation since April 2021 came to an end in January. Due to these developments, inflation in February on annual basis is expected to decelerate”.

The latest PBS data showed that the CPI-based inflation was recorded at 10.52 per cent in first eight months (July to February) of the current fiscal year 2021-22. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, increased by 17.83 per cent. Similarly, the WPI based inflation enhanced by 22.06 per cent in the period under review.

The break-up of inflation of 12.24 per cent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 14.73 per cent in February. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 10.11 per cent and 3.42 per cent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 8.99 per cent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 2.13 per cent.

Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 9.67 per cent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 13.44 per cent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 8.16 per cent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 14.39 per cent in February 2022 as compared to the same month last year.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for February 2022 increased by 0.93 per cent over January 2022 and increased by 11.51 per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. February 2021. In urban areas, the food items which saw their prices increased during February 2022 included tomatoes (191.72 per cent), chicken (11.61 per cent), vegetables (10.69 per cent), fruits (7.32 per cent), mustard oil (6.04 per cent), fish (3.31 per cent), pulse gram (2.88 per cent),vegetable ghee (2.68 per cent), cooking oil (2.27 per cent), besan (1.99 per cent), rice (1.80 per cent), gram whole (1.58 per cent), meat (1.25 per cent) and pulse masoor (1.18 per cent). In non-food commodities, prices of motor fuel enhanced by (4.24 per cent), washing soap/detergents/match box (2.21 per cent), hosiery (2.03 per cent), motor vehicle accessories (1.59 per cent) and clinic fee (1.57 per cent).

In urban areas, prices of following items reduced: eggs (11.82 per cent), potatoes (9.68 per cent), onions (8.81 per cent), condiments & spices (6.47 per cent), sugar (3.96 per cent) and pulse moong (0.74 per cent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for February 2022 increased by 1.48 per cent over January 2022 and increased by 13.33 per cent over corresponding month of the last year i.e. February 2021. Meanwhile, in rural areas, prices of following commodities increased: tomatoes (198.35 per cent), vegetables (10.72 per cent), chicken (8.73 per cent), fruits (6.48 per cent), mustard oil (5.33 per cent), gram whole (5.07 per cent), pulse gram (4.63 per cent), pulse masoor (4.22 per cent), cooking oil (3.74 per cent), vegetable ghee (3.31 per cent), rice (3.27 per cent), fish (3.16 per cent), wheat (2.93 per cent), besan (2.65 per cent), bakery & confectionary (2.58 per cent), meat (2.28 per cent) and beans (1.59 per cent).