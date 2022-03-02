News Desk

JI to protest at 50 Karachi police stations against lawlessness

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to holt protests at 50 police stations of Karachi against the lawlessness.

Addressing a press conference Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, termed the law and order worst in the city.

“People’s Party has hit the roads to conquer Pakistan while here dacoits at will looting and killing people,” Hafiz Naeem said.

“A government which could not control crimes, how could it run the country,” JI leader questioned.

The police instead of fulfilling its duty giving patronage to corrupt elements, he said.

“We will hold protests against the lawlessness at 50 police stations of the city on March 06,” Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi’s leader Hafiz Naeem announced.

“Crimes could not flourish without police patronage,” he said. “In the next phase we will hold protests in front of the top officers of the police department,” Hafiz Naeem announced.

It is to be mentioned here that the law and order situation in the port city has recently deteriorated with rampant street crimes, killings and other incidents of lawlessness.

All hues of the political and social spectrum in Karachi demanding of the government and the police to control the situation in the metropolis.

